The Magicshine Windbreaker Photochromic Sunglasses are the company's first specs - it's best known for its lights – and prove very good value. They're durable, effective and deal with lighting changes well, and if they feel a little cheap against some of the competition, that's because they are remarkably cheap.
If you're interested in the best cycling sunglasses then take a look at our guide - but don't be surprised if most of them are considerably more expensive than these!
I am a huge fan of photochromatic cycling glasses especially for winter riding, as the conditions are often changing and my eyes are rather sensitive to the sun when it does, just occasionally, beam down. These Magicshines work well, adjusting quite quickly to conditions ranging from grey to clear to sunny skies. They're intended for 'all weather' use, and are Cat 1-3 for tint, meaning they transmit a maximum of 80-18% of visible light.
If found the darkest tint just about enough to keep me from squinting in the sun. The lenses are not changeable, but Magicshine does Classic and Polarised versions for 'normal' and 'strong sunlight' days respectively.
Having ridden these glasses both off-road and on the roads during the winter, they got dirty on pretty much every ride. Despite the 'REVO+OAR+smudge-resistant coating' I found dirt does stick to the lenses to some degree, but they do at least wipe clean easily and – even after multiple glove swipes – have no scratches.
They come in a decent case to protect them from scratches the rest of the time, too.
At 29g this frameless design is comfortable to wear, with no sense of bulk and nothing to dig into my cheekbones. They are also rather sleek-looking in any colour – Magicshine lists Blue, Black and Lake Placid, and yes that's a colour now.
Magicshine doesn't list any anti-fog treatments, but there are two ventilation holes at the bottom corners, and they seem effective, at least in motion. They could steam up when I stopped, and don't seem to clear up quite as fast as others, but taking them off briefly always helped.
I really had to take them off when it was very wet, however, as the lenses don't clear water well and my vision was compromised. A hydrophobic treatment spray would be a good investment alongside these.
The anti-slip temple tips and adjustable nosepiece mean these stay in place effectively, despite the loose fit on me (again, because I have a small head). They would move slightly if I looked straight down (adjusting shoes and such), but won't drop off.
Value
It's hard to find photochromic cycling glasses at this price. The closes I've found is the Van Rysel Photochromic RoadR 900 shades, which cost £39.99 and weigh only marginally more at 33g, but most we've tested are considerably more.
The Rudy Project Defender ImpactX Photochromic 2 Black cost £209.99 for instance, while the BZ Optics PHO Bi-focal Photochromic HD Lens will set you back £119.99.
Overall
These are great value photochromic cycling sunglasses that offer good protection and work well in variable lighting situations. They're not great in the rain and can fog when you stop, but given the price that's easy to forgive.
Verdict
Good performance, comfort and looks for not much money, though not the best on humid or wet days
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Magicshine Windbreaker Photochromic Sunglasses
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Magicshine says, "Windbreaker, Magicshine's first professional cycling sunglasses series with extraordinary optical clarity, is tailored for professional cycling and daily commuting activities."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Features Magicshine lists:
Wraparound PC lens:Provides complete eye protection.
UV400 Protection: Impact-resistant lenses for 100% UV protection.
TR90 Frame: Ultralight and elastic frames made of TR90 and TPR materials.
Ventilation Design: Quickly enhance air circulation to avoid fogging and reduce wind resistance.
Anti-Slip Temple Tips
Adjustable Nosepiece
Photochromic lenses: Change with the light condition between three levels, effectively preventing your eyes from strong sunlight, UV rays, and glare light, plus support all-weather use
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for value:
8/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well, though they can fog on humid days when you stop and they don't repel rainwater, which can make it hard to see in heavy showers.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The lightweight design and the value. The photochromic feature works well too.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
A lack of expensive coatings means dirt and rain seem to stick to the lens.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
They're really cheap - most photochromic models are at least twice the price, and many are considerably more.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
These are great value for photochromic cycling sunglasses, and offer good protection in variable lighting situations. Okay, they feel a little cheap, but then the ARE cheap – you can forgive the lenses for not being quite as crisp as those costing 3-5 times as much. The only real downer is the lack of fog or rain repellency, but overall they're good.
Age: 30 Height: 164cm Weight: 52kg
I usually ride: Specialized Tarmac Sl6 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, general fitness riding, mtb, Ultra-distances
I feel for you, having the same thing happening in the company I'm at. It's pretty horrible when people just blatantly copy.
All the more shocking as we learn that Richie Sunak has just spent £500,000 of tax payers money on private jet flights in a fortnight
A cyclist collided with a motorcylist that was exceeding the speed limit, but the cyclist was found guilty of a traffic offence because in the...
However, it may well be patent infringement, though that would have to be confirmed by a court.
I'd consider that the biggest issue was not believing that so many people would vote for Brexit. The voter turnout was reduced amongst younger...
but we don't
Here's a few of us on a 45 mile group ride. I'm the one in the middle in jeans....
There are places, though, where a bell is required equipment and lacking one can be a pretext for harassment by the police. NYC comes to mind....
The Met police have an all time record number of officers. Predictably they are still nowhere to be seen and show a complete disinterest in low...
Not helped by the fact they seem to have installed them in the wrong orientation.