Win! Sidi Tiger 2 SRS carbon shoes worth £370 just by commenting on our Drink At Your Desk Live YouTube show!

It's time for another episode of Drink At Your Desk Live! this afternoon at 4.30pm over on our YouTube channel, and we're hoping plenty of you will be joining us to crack open a cold one as you chip off from work for the bank holiday. Oh yeah and just in case you haven't cottoned on yet, you could win some top-of-the-range carbon gravel/mtb shoes from Sidi just by commenting on the video!

With Laurens being fully committed to gravel nowadays after ending his career on the road, it's only right that the prize is gravel-themed. These classy kicks are a seriously high quality option for mountain biking, gravel riding, touring or even commuting, with a two-bolt cleat fitting underneath, a tough carbon sole and two BOA dials to get perfect tension every time. There's also a heel retention system to further improve fit at the rear of your foot, and although these shoes are guaranteed to last you a long time, lots of the parts are replaceable so they could even last you a lifetime. Not bad for our lucky winner who will bag 'em just by commenting on a YouTube vid!

JUST SO WE'RE CLEAR... all you need to do to be in with a chance of winning is to go over to our YouTube live stream (that link again is here) and leave a (relatively clean) comment on the video at some point during the episode. The show will last around an hour, so to be sure make sure you leave your comment by 5-ish. You'll need to have a YouTube account to make a comment, and while you don't need to subscribe to road.cc to enter the competition we'd certainly appreciate it. Maybe it will bring you extra luck!

With all that said we wish all of you that comment and enter the very best of luck. The winner will be picked ahead of our next show on 24th September and we'll announce who has won during that show. See you at 4.30pm!

