Drink at Your Desk Live! With Laurens Ten Dam

Heads up! It's time for another Drink at Your Desk Live! This time we'll be chatting to gravel racer and former Tour de France rider Laurens Ten Dam and we'll also be running a competition to win a pair of Sidi gravel shoes worth £370. We'll be live on YouTube from 4.30pm on Friday.

Laurens Ten Dam is a former pro road racer turned gravel rider, so we'll be talking all about that life in the pro peloton and his transition into gravel racing after retiring as a professional. On his website at LiveSlowRideFast, he outlines his philosophy: "slow down, look around, live in the moment. Enjoy the small things, done well. Less stuff, fewer distractions, less stress. Save your energy for the bike, so you can leave it all on the road.”

It should be an interesting chat and we’d love your questions for Laurens, so if you have anything you’d like to ask, email your questions to info [at] road.cc or just comment below. And don’t forget to tune in! There’s a pair of Sidi gravel shoes worth £370 to be won.