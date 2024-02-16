“Where are the cyclists?” Councillor questions “low numbers” on cycle superhighway – but Chris Boardman praises “exemplar” of cycling infrastructure

A council’s transport director has stressed that local authorities have to “keep working” on installing cycling infrastructure to encourage more people to travel by bike – arguing that in the Netherlands “it took decades to create the cycling culture it has now” – after one councillor claimed that few people are using the area’s cycle superhighway and asked, “but where are the cyclists?”

At a recent meeting of Bradford Council’s Regeneration and Environment Scrutiny Committee, called to discuss updates to plans for a new mass transit system in West Yorkshire, Liberal Democrat councillor Riaz Ahmed claimed that while the CityConnect cycle superhighway between Bradford and Leeds was “great infrastructure”, the lanes are used by “such a low number of cyclists”.

However, West Yorkshire’s executive director of transport Simon Warburton asserted that the area has seen a “significant” uptick in cycling numbers, and that the infrastructure “has to be there for the journeys people are going to make”. Warburton also pointed out at the meeting that Active Travel England commissioner Chris Boardman had recently praised West Yorkshire’s cycling infrastructure, citing it as an “exemplar” for the rest of the UK.

The debate over the success of West Yorkshire’s dedicated cycling projects arose during a meeting in which representatives of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority informed councillors and locals about proposals for a new large-scale mass transit scheme in the area, which the authority says will integrate trams with bus, rail, cycling, and walking infrastructure, and create a “greener, more inclusive, and better-connected West Yorkshire”.

A public consultation on the mass transit scheme, construction on which is expected to start in 2028, will take place this year.

According to the authority’s representatives, the project would be designed to complement existing active travel schemes, enabling people to cycle or walk to the proposed new stations before boarding a tram or bus.

This reference to incorporating cycling and walking within the new Mass Transit scheme prompted the meeting to discuss the success of West Yorkshire’s current active travel projects – and, in particular, the CityConnect cycle superhighway between Bradford and Leeds.

> CityConnect defends 75cm Leeds-Bradford Cycle Superhighway

Opened in 2016, though not without its teething problems (including complaints from cycling campaigners about its “dangerous”, occasionally very narrow design), the £29 million, 23km, mostly protected route linking the two city centres in both directions was used by an estimated five million cyclists during its first five years of operation.

However, Riaz Ahmed, a Liberal Democrat councillor for Bradford Moor, questioned the success of the scheme, and the region’s cycling infrastructure in general, during the meeting, West Leeds Dispatch reports.

“It is great infrastructure, but where are the cyclists?” he asked. “Especially between Bradford and Leeds. Why is there always such a low number of cyclists using these lanes?”

> New cycleway opens in Yorkshire – but council's cycling champion“disappointed” by "irresponsible" cyclists who chose to ride on road instead

Responding to Ahmed’s concerns, Simon Warburton, who was appointed as executive transport director of the West Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority last March, said: “We’re seeing a significant step up in the take up of cycling.

“Chris Boardman was in West Yorkshire fairly recently, and said the cycling facilities here were an exemplar in his eyes for cycle infrastructure. You don’t get praise easily from Chris Boardman, so we’re doing some things right.

“But a simple answer to your question is we have to keep working on it. The infrastructure has to be there for the journeys people are going to make.”

> Leeds-Bradford cycle superhighway will help make cycling less white and middle class

Warburton added that work is currently underway in Bradford to improve cycling and walking facilities, including the installation of a new cycle lane connecting the city centre to the west, which he said would help “bring the city centre alive for cyclists”.

“In Holland it took decades to create the cycling culture it has now,” the transport director concluded.

> Leeds-Bradford cycle superhighway row continues as campaigners say designs changed without their knowledge

Despite the praise for the Bradford-Leeds cycle superhighway at this week’s council meeting, at the time of its grand opening in 2016 the infrastructure was at the centre of some controversy, after cycling campaigners pointed out that the cycle lanes were, in places, half the 1.5m minimum width mobility aid users need, while also forcing cyclists to give way at too many side streets, potentially putting them at risk.

Cycling UK said at the time that the route’s “unsafe” design was a result of a lack of national design standards, which meant public money was being “misspent” on inadequate cycle schemes by councils across the country.