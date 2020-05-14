We’re sponsoring the Bath Mind 7-Day Turbo Challenge - Here’s how to get involved

To help raise money for Bath Mind, a mental health charity based in our home city of Bath, we’re supporting the 7-day Turbo Challenge from 18-24th May.
The challenge is self-set, so you can tailor it to your fitness level and the cycling equipment you have at home. The main thing is that you get active for seven days and we raise some money for Bath Mind, helping the excellent work that they do.
How to Get Involved
- Set yourself a challenge and set up your fundraising page here at the Turbo Challenge campaign page. All fundraising will then go straight to Bath Mind.
- Like the challenge page on Facebook
- Invite your friends and family to join
- Post your photos and achievements on social media using #BathMind to enter for prizes
What challenge to set yourself
You might be struggling to think of a challenge to set yourself. It will need to require some effort, but equally, be just about achievable too. We've come up with some ideas...
Example 1. Daily Distance - Set yourself a daily distance target and get churning out those miles. It doesn't have to be Tour de France miles, anything above a mile will do.
Example 2. Hit the Hills - Tick off some of the virtual world’s biggest climbs. There are plenty to do on Zwift.
Example 3. Mountain Madness - Conquer some of the real world’s biggest mountains on Rouvy
To log your challenge, just use an activity tracker like Strava, Wahoo Fitness, Garmin Connect, MyFitnessPal etc.
There are some excellent prizes up for grabs for a range of achievements which Elaine has gone through here…
About Bath Mind
Bath Mind is a local & independently-run mental health charity here to improve, prevent and maintain mental health & wellbeing across B&NES through providing information, activities, advice and support. We are affiliated to national Mind however we receive no direct funding from them.
