Police warning after attempted bikejacking on Bristol cycle path

Warning after attempted bikejacking on cycle path in Bristol

Police in Bristol are urging cyclists to be vigilant after a group of youths attempted to rob a woman of her bike and handbag on a cycle path close to Filton Abbey Wood railway station.

The incident happened at around 6.15pm on Monday 28 November as the victim was riding her bike in the direction of Abbey Wood, close to the bridge over the railway line.

The youths approached the woman, with two of them trying to grab her bike and attempting to snatch her bag.

The victim, who was unhurt, shouted and screamed and was able to ride off and the youths fled empty-handed.

Avon & Somerset Police said that officers would like to identify a group of six male youths aged between 12 and 16 who had been seen in the area at the time, and issued the following descriptions:

1 – White, with brown hair, wearing a black coat with fur round the hood and with a black rucksack and black shoes

2 – Black, wearing a black coat and grey tracksuit bottoms, riding a bike

3 – White, dressed in black and riding a bike

4 – Of mixed ethnic appearance, with black hair, wearing a black coat, grey jogging bottoms

5 – White, dressed in black

6 – White, wearing a dark coat, a grey hood and grey tracksuit bottoms.

The force added: “We’re aware of a recent increase in incidents on the cycle track and are carrying out targeted uniformed patrols in response.

“If you were on that stretch of cycle path between 6pm and 6.30pm that day and saw anything or have helmet-cam footage which could help, please contact us.”

Officers can be contacted on the non-emergency number 101, quoting the reference number 5222285698 or alternatively the charity Crimestoppers can be contacted, independently, on 0800 555 111.

Earlier this year, following a spate of bikejackings in London and elsewhere, British Cycling said that it was working with police forces to try and tackle the problem.

> “Deeply concerned” British Cycling steps in following spate of violent bikejackings

The organisation’s policy manager, Nick Chamberlain, said at the time: “Since being alerted to this latest spate of incidents we have raised the issue once more with the relevant police forces and Transport for London to highlight known flashpoints and urge them to take swift action to protect and reassure local riders.

“With the data available to them police forces across the country are now better equipped to respond to such incidents, and we continue to share information we receive from members to support the response process.

“We will also use this information to ensure that our members are kept abreast of spikes in cases through updates like this.

“Colleagues working in the region will be contacting clubs to arrange a further discussion about mitigation measure that we can consider. This conversation will aim to ensure that as many people as possible across the local cycling communities are aware of the danger.

“This issue also again highlights the importance adequately resourcing road policing to keep people on bikes safe – something which we have campaigned on over a number of years, and will continue to do so,” he added.