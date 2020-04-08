Video: Shiny Stuff episode 3 featuring Suplest, Giant, Fabric and Blackburn

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Miscellaneous
- Tools and workshop
- Buyers Guides
- Features
- Forum
- Opinion
- Events
Re: altitude - would have thought that an app like strava, which has firstly the data from the maps it uses, and secondly in most cases thousands...
It's not magical, but it requires huge effort, and it's public health, you test, a lot and you trace. It's how the WHO, and other agencies, have...
I was with you on this Liam, until I got to the £2540.29
To be fair to Piers Morgan, he said "the complete moron that was cycling". That is not the same as "moron cyclist".
I never imagined that fixing bikes for a living would be that stressful.
One of the main advantages ? Personally i'd doubt that to be honest.. even if the average Joe actually used a bike box with any regularity/ever....
Chris Froome's 80 mile solo to take over the lead of the Giro in 2018 (I think) gets my vote
To be blunt, I'll be astonished if there's any mass events this summer. My guess - 1st September.
If you're buying a groupset new, you should be able to specify which bottom bracket it comes with. I would imagine yours is either BSA or Italian...
I certainly found that they come up small. I got a pair of sealskinz at Xmas, and have only used them once, as they were so tight. Thought they...