Video: Shocking footage shows fire engine driver responding to emergency call hits cyclist

Shocking footage has emerged of the moment the driver of a fire engine that went through a red light as it responded to an emergency call crashed into a cyclist at a crossroads in South London. The rider sustained a head injury, which police have said is non-life threatening.

The incident happened on Wednesday morning at the junction of Coldharbour Lane and Atlantic Road close to Brixton railway station.

CCTV footage posted to the social network X, formerly Twitter, and incorrectly showing the location as Peckham rather than Brixton, shows the cyclist riding through the junction on a green light just as the driver of the fire engine, which had its lights flashing and siren on, comes through at speed on a red light.

Oh crap. The comments 🤮 People assuming and starting as fact the cyclist had head phones - when there's no way you can see from that grainy footage. Also, if the light was red for the fire engine then it's still the DRIVER'S responsibilty to check it's safe to run it https://t.co/PexqgXr9vB — Stan (@geckobike) August 26, 2023

The cyclist, said to be a man aged in his 50s, was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service (LAS).

London Fire Brigade and the Metropolitan Police Service both said on Wednesday that they were investigating the incident.

In a statement today, the Metropolitan Police Service told road.cc that they were called to the incident at 11:48hrs on Wednesday 23 August.

“The cyclist, aged around 50s, had suffered a head injury,” the statement said. “He was taken by LAS to a south London hospital. His condition is not life threatening.

“There were no other reported injuries and no arrests.

“Anyone who witnessed this incident or has dash-cam footage should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 2990/23AUG.”

Brixton Fire Station is located on Gresham Road, a short distance from where the crash happened.

The street layout and various railway lines running along viaducts mean that fire engines responding to emergency calls in areas to the south such as Brixton Hill and Brockwell Park would typically be driven along Coldharbour Lane.

The location of the collision, close to Brixton Market, is lined with shops and bars, and there is often heavy pedestrian footfall in the area, and the layout of the junction and surrounding buildings means that sightlines can often be blocked.

The video also shows one man crossing Coldharbour Lane on foot just before the fire engine appears, apparently oblivious to its approach.

According to the London Evening Standard, one eyewitness to the crash said that fire engines “come so fast up this road.”

Speaking about the cyclist, he said: “It was a green light and I don’t think he saw it [the fire engine] coming.”

Legislation allows certain exemptions from road traffic laws to drivers of emergency vehicles carrying out their duties, such as responding to a 999 call.

In guidance published on its website, the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) outlines that among other things, emergency vehicles are exempt from “observing speed limit,” “observing keep left or keep right signs,” and “complying with traffic lights, including pedestrian controlled crossings.”

However, the NFCC goes on to say: “Even where exemption exists, personnel must always give due regard to the way they drive, which should not put other road users or members of the public at a risk that cannot be justified.

“When exercising the exemption to pass a red traffic light, drivers of emergency vehicles should avoid causing a member of the public to contravene the red light. The public do not have an exemption in law to contravene red traffic lights.

“Only drivers who are trained to the appropriate standard are entitled to make use of exemptions,” it adds. “It is essential that the exemptions used are appropriate and their use in specific circumstances can be justified.”

On its website, the Occupational Road Safety Alliance highlights that while drivers of emergency vehicles are allowed to ignore red traffic lights, they “are told to treat a red light as a ‘give way’ sign, which means that they approach with caution and don’t pass through until they are sure the way is clear.

“When approaching red lights, emergency vehicles should use sirens and lights to warn the traffic ahead that they are approaching and give others the time to get out of the way or stop,” it adds.

In its statement released after the crash in Brixton on Wednesday, London Fire Brigade said: “At around 11.45am, a fire engine was involved in a collision with a cyclist at the junction of Coldharbour Lane and Atlantic Road in Brixton.

“The cyclist was treated on scene and taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service.

“The fire engine was responding to an emergency call at the time of the incident. The circumstances surrounding the collision are under investigation.”