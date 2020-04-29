Video: Cyclist pushed from bike by motocross bike rider

Greater Manchester Police are investigating an incident in which a cyclist was pushed off his bike by a motocross rider having initially said they would be unable to take the issue further because the perpetrator could not be identified. The incident was caught on camera by the cyclist.

The Manchester Evening News reports that the footage was filmed on Sinderland Lane, Altrincham by Andy Goodman, aged 51, who was riding at around 18mph when he was shoved from his bike as the motocross rider overtook him.

The cyclist said on Twitter that he had “got away lightly really considering the possible consequences - bad grazes to hip and arm, bruising and aching joints. Jacket trashed, shorts possibly and brake lever scuffed up.“

The footage shows that the driver of a van immediately in front of the motocross rider had also made a close pass on the cyclist.

Neither stopped at the scene, and the motocross bike was not displaying a registration plate.

Mr Goodman contacted police but was initially told that they would be unable to do anything because the rider’s face was not shown clearly in the footage.

However, police have since told him that a criminal investigation has been opened.

Local councillor Michael Welton, who shared the tweet, said: “This video is shocking. Motocross bikers on Trafford’s roads are a growing menace.

“Frequently speeding down the pavement on my street, buzzing walkers on the canal towpath, and always without number plates.”

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “Officers are appealing for more information after an assault in Altrincham.

“At around 5.20pm on Monday April 13 2020 police were called to a report of an assault on Sinderland Road in Altrincham.

“A 51-year-old man was assaulted by a man riding a motorbike shortly after he was approached by a driver in a blue transit van.

“No one was seriously injured during the incident.

“Enquiries are ongoing and no arrests have been made,” they added.

Anyone who has information is requested to contact police on 0161 856 7530 quoting incident number 1929 of 13/04/2020, or the charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.