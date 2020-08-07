Thief who targeted high value bikes banned from town centre

A man who stole seven ‘high value’ bikes in Windsor has been handed a 20-week suspended sentence and banned from the town centre for five years.

The Windsor Express reports that Ryan Beresford admitted using bolt cutters to take the bikes between June 1 and 29.

He was handed a 20-week prison term, suspended for a year, and ordered to undergo drug dependency treatment for six months and rehabilitation activity for 30 days.

He was also issued with a five-year criminal behaviour order (CBO) which dictates that he must not enter Windsor town centre or be in possession of bolt cutters or other tools except for the purpose of employment.

The order also states that he must not use a bike or bike accessory without proof of ownership. Nor is he permitted to “enter or loiter near any bicycle storage area or cycle rack anywhere within England and Wales” – except when retrieving his own bike.

Investigating officer, PC Tom Hughes-Parry, said: “Beresford repeatedly stole high-value bicycles from various locations in Windsor.

"He gave no regard to the owners of the bicycles, which for some are an important mode of transport.

“I hope this sentence and his time on remand, combined with the CBO gives him time to reflect on his actions and reassures the community that Thames Valley Police does not tolerate this behaviour and we will work hard to bring offenders to justice and put an end to this behaviour.”