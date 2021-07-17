Support road.cc

20210716TDF1058-A.S.O._Pauline_Ballet

Tour de France Stage 20: Tadej Pogacar poised to retain title as Wout Van Aert takes the time trial

UAE Team Emirates rider also takes white and polka-dot jerseys for second year running
by Simon_MacMichael
Sat, Jul 17, 2021 17:11
Tadej Pogacar is poised to retain his Tour de France title in Paris tomorrow as he heads into the final ceremonial stage into Paris tomorrow with a commanding advantage of more than 5 minutes over his nearest rival. The 30.8km stage through the Bordeaux vineyards to Saint-Emillion was won by Wout Van Aert of Jumbo-Visma, the Belgian adding this stage against the clock to his victory on the stage that took in a double ascent of Mont Ventoux.

Even before UAE Team Emirates rider Pogacar took to the start ramp in Libourne this afternoon, there was no prospect of a repeat of last year’s drama when he overhauled his friend and countryman Primoz Roglic of Jumbo-Visma on the penultimate day’s individual time trial to La Planche des Belles Filles to get into yellow.

The 22-year-old is the first rider to retain the yellow jersey since Chris Froome won the race for the fourth time in 2017, the first to retain the polka-dot jersey since Michael Rasmussen in 2006, and the first to win back-to-back white jerseys as best young rider since Andy Schleck won it for the third year in a row in 2010.

Full result, report and reaction to follow.

Tour de France 2021
