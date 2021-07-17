Tour de France Stage 20: Tadej Pogacar poised to retain title as Wout Van Aert takes the time trial

Tadej Pogacar is poised to retain his Tour de France title in Paris tomorrow as he heads into the final ceremonial stage into Paris tomorrow with a commanding advantage of more than 5 minutes over his nearest rival. The 30.8km stage through the Bordeaux vineyards to Saint-Emillion was won by Wout Van Aert of Jumbo-Visma, the Belgian adding this stage against the clock to his victory on the stage that took in a double ascent of Mont Ventoux.

Even before UAE Team Emirates rider Pogacar took to the start ramp in Libourne this afternoon, there was no prospect of a repeat of last year’s drama when he overhauled his friend and countryman Primoz Roglic of Jumbo-Visma on the penultimate day’s individual time trial to La Planche des Belles Filles to get into yellow.

The 22-year-old is the first rider to retain the yellow jersey since Chris Froome won the race for the fourth time in 2017, the first to retain the polka-dot jersey since Michael Rasmussen in 2006, and the first to win back-to-back white jerseys as best young rider since Andy Schleck won it for the third year in a row in 2010.

Full result, report and reaction to follow.