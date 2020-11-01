Tour de France 2021 route presented live tonight - watch it here from 1925 hrs GMT

The route of next year's Tour de France is being presented live on French television this evening - and you can watch the livestream right here from 1925 hrs GMT.

Usually, the route of the following year’s race is unveiled at the Palais des Congrès in Paris, and the 108th edition was due to have been presented there on Thursday.

However, it was postponed earlier in the week ahead of President Macron outlining new lockdown restrictions, with organisers ASO instead opting to show it live on television as well as on the race's social media platforms, including Facebook and Daily Motion.

ASO said that rather than the usual event at the Palais des Congrès, "The Tour de France 2021 will instead be presented in detail as a Stade 2 (weekly sports programme) with Christian Prudhomme live on France Télévisions on Sunday 1st November.

"An international programme will also be available simultaneously on all of the official broadcasters’ platforms around the world as well as on the Tour de France’s official platforms."

Officially, what we know so far is that the race will begin in the city of Brest in Brittany, which in August replaced Copenhagen as the host of next year’s Grand Départ.

The Danish capital was unable to host the event due to a clash with the postponed Euro 2020 football championships after the start date of next summer's Tour de France was brought forward by a week to avoid conflict with the Tokyo Olympic Games.