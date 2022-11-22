Blind man fined for cycling while drunk after crashing into car

A legally blind man has been fined €50 in court in Ireland after crashing into a car while cycling drunk.

Gintaras Jankauskas, who is "clinically blind" and has a "reading of 6/60 in his vision", appeared in Letterkenny District Court charged with the unusual offence of driving a pedal cycle while being under the influence of an intoxicant to such an extent that he was incapable of having proper control.

The Irish Times reports the 53-year-old was seen weaving across lanes at Drumnahoagh in Letterkenny on October 4th at around 3.45pm when he hit and damaged a passing car.

When the police arrived on the scene Jankauskas was arrested for his own safety and taken to the Letterkenny Garda station where he was charged.

The court heard the cyclist was not capable of providing a breath sample to gardaí, his solicitor Patsy Gallagher explaining his client has "an issue with alcohol" but was "very apologetic".

"He is clinically blind and a blind man on a thoroughfare could do some serious damage. There is a plea to the charge and he was very apologetic to gardaí," Mr Gallagher said.

"He has an issue with alcohol and the gardaí were very humane towards him."

The court heard that Jankauskas had one previous conviction under the Public Order Act, the defence solicitor explaining his client has been in Ireland for 17 years and is "stuck here" because he cannot work due to his disability.