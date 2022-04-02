The smartphone app that allows public to submit evidence of speeding drivers: will it actually work?

Our story earlier this week about a new smartphone app that uses AI to analyse video and enables users to report drivers suspected of speeding to the police for potential enforcement attracted a lot of comments, including from Rod King of the road safety campaign 20’s Plenty For Us, whose volunteers are trialling the app.

> New smartphone app to allow public to submit evidence of speeding drivers

Among the concerns raised about the Speedcam Anywhere app were whether police would have the desire, let alone the resources, to deal with such submissions, as well as whether there are evidential issues related to the footage captured.

However, replying to road.cc readers in the comments to the original article, King said he believes the technology “will be transformational” and that he has “every confidence that it will make a huge difference” to road safety.

He said: “I think that it’s fair to say that the forces aren't expecting this. So don't expect systems to automatically accommodate the new technology.

“I am confident that it will be accepted, but we do have a very patchy set of constabularies on enforcement, especially ‘where people are’. There will be pioneer forces who will see the benefits and others who are still only migrating from Gatso [speed cameras].

“The point about uploading video and report is that the report saves analysing the video. But if challenged the video can be manually analysed also. It’s all a lot more straightforward than analysing most dashcam or headcam submissions.

“It will be transformational. But some forces may take longer to transform than others. I have every confidence that it will make a huge difference.”

We’ll be contacting the app’s developers for a response to a number of concerns raised by road.cc readers, as well as getting some thoughts on it from road safety professionals.

In the meantime, 20’s Plenty For Us director King gives more detail about the app and how it functions, which will hopefully answer a number of the questions raised in the comments. He has also highlighted that more information is available on the organisation’s website.

King said: