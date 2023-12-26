Secure cycle parking hub coming to Windsor Leisure Centre

The Royal Borough of Windsor & Maidenhead (RBWM) says it has secured planning permission for a new secure cycle parking hub next to Windsor Leisure Centre which will have space for 36 bicycles.

Construction of the facility, which is due to open during the spring and is located on Stovell Road, will begin in the New Year and is being funded by Active Travel England.

According to the council, Stovell Road is one of the key cycling routes into the town centre, and the hub is also close to the National Cycle Network Route 4.

RBWM council says it consulted with cycling organisations in the area to ensure that the facilities at the hub meet the needs of cyclists, as well as providing secure cycle parking for people using the leisure centre.

Accessible via a secure entry system operated via an app with a secure ID verification process, the hub will be equipped with two-tier bike racks as well as Sheffield stands and space for cargo bikes, and will have a pump and repair stand as well as lockers where people can leave their cycle helmets and other kit.

Once people are signed up to the app, they can book cycle parking places in the hub in advance at a cost of £1.50 a day, and further security is provided by the presence of CCTV cameras that are constantly monitored.

Councillor Geoff Hill, RBWM’s Cabinet Member for Highways and Traffic, Customer Service Centre, and Employment, said: “This new secure cycling hub is great for cyclists in Windsor and thanks to the valuable input from local cycling groups such as the Windsor Cycle Hub, and Windsor Ascot & Maidenhead Active Travel, we’ve been able to create a design that reflects what’s needed.

“Creating safer and more convenient walking and cycling routes, empowering more people to reduce their reliance on vehicles for short journeys where possible, not only supports our work to combat climate change, but gives residents what they need to improve their health and wellbeing,” he added.

In September, the Lib Dem-controlled council announced that it had completed improvements to make it more attractive for people to walk or cycle from the town centre to Windsor Leisure Centre.

Besides supporting the council’s aim of encouraging active travel the works, on part of Barry Avenue and Stovell Road and stretching from the Royal Windsor Way underpass to the railway arches, were also aimed at reducing dependency on cars for short trips.

The council says that improvements carried out, which were supported by seven in 10 respondents to a consultation, included:

• Widening footways and straightening up foot crossings, for improved pedestrian comfort and accessibility

• Slightly widening the cycle tracks under the railway arches, so they can be used by new larger bikes, such as adapted and cargo bikes

• Changing traffic priorities at two junctions and introducing raised ‘table’ features to slow traffic

• Introducing continuous footways over car park entrances.

At the time, Councillor Hill said: “I’m pleased to see these improvements implemented and I hope that they will be welcomed by both walkers and cyclists. The widened footways and cycle tracks in particular provide improved accessibility for our residents, whether they’re on foot, or travelling by bike.

“This investment helps make walking and cycling safer, more attractive and convenient for short, everyday journeys between Windsor’s residential areas and the town centre and leisure centre.

“Empowering more people to reduce their reliance on vehicles for short journeys where possible, not only supports our work to address climate change, but gives our residents the facilities to improve their health and wellbeing.”