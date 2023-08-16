White heterosexual men lead the cycling industry, report says amid calls for more inclusive approach

The Bicycle Association has published the insights of its research into diversity in the cycling industry, releasing a report which says the senior leaders are "overwhelmingly white, heterosexual men", as well as noting "widespread experience of unfair treatment, including harassment".

The industry body's work follows its Diversity Report, published in March, and has been released in collaboration with Cycle Industries Europe's Women in Cycling programme and is supported by WORK180.

Commenting on the report, the Bicycle Association says it sheds light for the first time on critical insights and perspectives surrounding diversity and inclusivity within the cycling industry. It has been put together by surveying 1,123 people from a variety of backgrounds who work across the industry in companies and sectors of varying sizes.

Of the key findings, the report suggests that the industry is overwhelmingly led by straight white men, and that there is "widespread experience" of unfair treatment, including harassment.

Nearly half of those with disabilities hide them from their employer, while "women and those from minority groups are more likely to leave the industry". The report also highlights how women want "concrete action" on leadership and pay.

On motivations to pursue working within the cycling industry, 63 per cent of men said they were inspired by a passion for cycling, while 45 per cent of women said the same.

In March, the Bicycle Association said the "male, white, cycling enthusiast niche has reached its natural limit" and urged the bike industry to change if it wants to grow and reach new customers.

The body notes that respondents overhwelmingly expressed a desire for greater inclusivity and representation, and called on employers to sign the BA's 'Diversity Pledge' to prioritise seven "key actions to begin to address the findings".

Lead an inclusive, anti-discriminatory culture

Implement bullying and harassment policy and communicate to all employees

Diversify leadership teams

Make pay equitable

Introduce flexible working and paid leave entitlements

Offer mentoring and career development to all

Give more visibility to women and marginalised groups

Sally Middlemiss of the Bicycle Association said the report "marks a significant step towards understanding the complex dynamics of inclusivity within all levels of the cycling industry".

"We are dedicated to driving positive change by promoting dialogue, actionable recommendations, and an environment where every individual feels welcome and empowered to achieve their career goals," she said.

Ian Beasant, managing director of Giant UK, added: "The core purpose of this BA perception survey was to understand the barriers and challenges people face in their company. The acknowledgement and commitment to supporting all equally is our industry's duty. We must create the most welcoming, inclusive and prosperous environment for all, fostering innovation, representation, and growth."