Race with road.cc in the Zwift Racing League!

Zwift Racing League is back! The road.cc Baller Division B team and the Chopper division C team have already racked up one season, and tomorrow marks the start of Season 2, with six races between now and Christmas. And you can get involved! We've space in both teams for some extra riders.

Zwift has moved over more or less wholesale to the Zwift Racing Score (a number from 1 to 1000) and away from the old categories which are based on your FTP. But that's still how the ZRL works, so if your pace group is B or C (you can see it in the Zwift Companion app by clicking on your pic at the top of the menu) then you could join one of our teams. Apologies to A and D riders, we haven't had enough demand yet to get those teams going! But you can still register your interest and we might be able to get them running for the next season in the new year.

Want to be a part of it? Let us know by filling in this form. You don't have to available every Tuesday – the more riders we have the more you'll get a week off here and there – but the races are always Tuesday, and our league has a start time of 1845GMT, so you'll need to be able to race then. Come race with us!