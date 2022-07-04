Prolific bike thief jailed for six months after being spotted by off-duty police officers

A prolific bike thief who caused "misery" to his victims has been jailed for six months after being caught in the act by off-duty police officers.

Joshua Collinson-Prime breached his Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) and began his latest offending spree in Cambridge in May when he was caught on CCTV stealing two speakers worth more than £600 from John Lewis in St Andrew's Street.

Shortly after the 27-year-old was seen on CCTV stealing a locked bike worth £1,200 parked at the Beehive Centre on May 16.

On June 19 he was then spotted by off-duty officers breaking the lock of a Pinnacle mountain bike in Fitzroy Street and was arrested a few days later.

At Cambridge Magistrates' Court, Collinson-Prime pleaded guilty to two counts of theft, two counts of bike theft and breaching a CBO.

He was sentenced to six months (24 weeks) in prison and must also pay £1,200 compensation to his first bike victim.

The CBO, in place until June 2024, states he must not:

Be in possession of any bicycle part/bicycle without proof of purchase/ownership/lawful rental

Advertise, sell, or offer to sell any pedal cycle of bike part that you do not have proof of ownership for financial or other gain

Go to any Co-Op in Cambridge within the boundary of the M11, A11, A505 and A14.

Speaking about the impact of the crimes on the victims, PC Emily-Jane Matthews from the Cambridge city neighbourhood policing team, said: "Bike thieves like Collinson-Prime cause misery to their victims. These bikes are often victim's only mode of transport and can be expensive to replace.

"Cycle theft continues to be a priority for neighbourhood officers in the city. We are working closely with partners across the city to combat theft through cycle awareness days, bike marking with Immobilise, education, catching offenders and recovering stolen bikes with proactive patrols.

"We urge any victims to report thefts to us as soon as possible and to ensure their bikes are registered so they can be reunited with them if stolen."