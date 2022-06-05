Support road.cc

Comedy sticky bottle crash sends Ironman Sub 7 pace setter on bike tumbling

"He's a runner, not a cyclist!": Kenyan marathon runner was pacesetting Kristian Blummenfelt when a bottle change went wrong...
by Dan Alexander
UPDATED Sun, Jun 05, 2022 14:47

First Published Jun 5, 2022

0

A pace setter riding a bicycle alongside Kristian Blummenfelt as he attempted to become the first person to complete an Ironman-distance triathlon in under seven hours briefly stole the limelight with this comedy of errors sticky bottle fall.

Blummenfelt took a bottle from the runner, who had completed his pacesetting duties and swapped onto two wheels to keep up and offer nutritional support, but when the Norweigian went to hand it back, the Kenyan marathon runner hit the deck.

Ironman Sub 7 sticky bottle crash (Pho3nix YouTube)
Ironman Sub 7 sticky bottle crash (Pho3nix YouTube)

"He's a runner not a cyclist," said the amused commentary team on Pho3nix's YouTube live stream of the event from the Lausitzring in Brandenberg, with the mishap happening about 2 hours 55 mins into the stream. 

"It's not going to affect the race, but the big man is down [...] sticky bottles on the run as well!

Ironman Sub 7 sticky bottle crash (Pho3nix YouTube)
Ironman Sub 7 sticky bottle crash (Pho3nix YouTube)

"No damage, he broke his fall and almost just tripped over in the end so I'm sure he'll be back."

He was back...making a heroic (and slightly wobbly) return moments later...

Ironman Sub 7 sticky bottle crash (Pho3nix YouTube)

"He's back! There he is! He's in the wrong gear but he's coming slowly," the commentators rejoiced. "He's not having a super time on that bike, now he's run off into the grass, no he's okay."

"It looks like he's got his Asics on Speedplays which isn't the best base!" the co-commentator noticed.

British pro riders Alex Dowsett and Harry Tanfield were part of the team pacing Blummenfelt's rival Joe Skipper through the 180km bike leg, with Skipper stepping in to replace injured double Olympic gold medallist Alistair Brownlee with just eight days' notice.

Tanfield shared a picture of Skipper's monster front chainring for the ride, and Dowsett has since uploaded his ride to Strava. The group covered the 180km in 3:16:07 at a mind-boggling average speed of 55.2km/h (34.3mph), as Dowsett put out a normalised power of 334w (4.11w/kg).

Harry Tanfield Sub 7 chainring (Strava)

Ultimately all four triathletes taking part in the unique event were successful in completing the Ironman-distance triathlon - a 3.8km swim, 180km bike and 42.2km marathon run - in under eight hours (female) and under seven hours (male). 

Britain's Kat Matthews completed the course in a blistering 7:31:54, with Nicola Spirig of Switzerland arrived just under three minutes later to also finish very comfortably under the sub-8 target in 7:34:19. In the sub-7 challenge, ultimately Blummenfelt's faster run was enough to see him overtake Skipper to finish in 6:44:25, while the Briton gritted his teeth to cross the line in 6:47:36. 

Ironman
Sub 7
Kristian Blummenfelt
Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

