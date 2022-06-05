Comedy sticky bottle crash sends Ironman Sub 7 pace setter on bike tumbling

A pace setter riding a bicycle alongside Kristian Blummenfelt as he attempted to become the first person to complete an Ironman-distance triathlon in under seven hours briefly stole the limelight with this comedy of errors sticky bottle fall.
Blummenfelt took a bottle from the runner, who had completed his pacesetting duties and swapped onto two wheels to keep up and offer nutritional support, but when the Norweigian went to hand it back, the Kenyan marathon runner hit the deck.
"He's a runner not a cyclist," said the amused commentary team on Pho3nix's YouTube live stream of the event from the Lausitzring in Brandenberg, with the mishap happening about 2 hours 55 mins into the stream.
"It's not going to affect the race, but the big man is down [...] sticky bottles on the run as well!
"No damage, he broke his fall and almost just tripped over in the end so I'm sure he'll be back."
He was back...making a heroic (and slightly wobbly) return moments later...
"He's back! There he is! He's in the wrong gear but he's coming slowly," the commentators rejoiced. "He's not having a super time on that bike, now he's run off into the grass, no he's okay."
"It looks like he's got his Asics on Speedplays which isn't the best base!" the co-commentator noticed.
British pro riders Alex Dowsett and Harry Tanfield were part of the team pacing Blummenfelt's rival Joe Skipper through the 180km bike leg, with Skipper stepping in to replace injured double Olympic gold medallist Alistair Brownlee with just eight days' notice.
Tanfield shared a picture of Skipper's monster front chainring for the ride, and Dowsett has since uploaded his ride to Strava. The group covered the 180km in 3:16:07 at a mind-boggling average speed of 55.2km/h (34.3mph), as Dowsett put out a normalised power of 334w (4.11w/kg).
Ultimately all four triathletes taking part in the unique event were successful in completing the Ironman-distance triathlon - a 3.8km swim, 180km bike and 42.2km marathon run - in under eight hours (female) and under seven hours (male).
Britain's Kat Matthews completed the course in a blistering 7:31:54, with Nicola Spirig of Switzerland arrived just under three minutes later to also finish very comfortably under the sub-8 target in 7:34:19. In the sub-7 challenge, ultimately Blummenfelt's faster run was enough to see him overtake Skipper to finish in 6:44:25, while the Briton gritted his teeth to cross the line in 6:47:36.
Or, they proved that military service is a factor driving suicide rates. A claim for which there is plenty of supporting evidence from around the...
Unless you're racing who cares? The ludicrous 6.8kg weight minimum is so out of date it completely stifles innovation. It obviously helps...
Do the UCI regs for road bikes require a straight seat tube? Just thinking that if not the seat tube could be curved around the tyre with the Kamm...
Its about time we held the Police to account, after wall we pay their wages so they are actually employed by us, the public. If they are not doing...
Whilst you should fit a new chain, try the original one first after fitting the cassette as it may be long enough already. If it is, just make the...
Weirdly, it's 500 km at the top of the story, but 450 km further down....
A climber? Respect for going for Ventoux (maybe next year). I've always been more a diesel/powerhouse with a bit of a finishing kick. Becoming...
I had an opportunity to take part in this, on my 1985 bike; along with all the participants of this year's Eroica Britannia. I sort of wish I had...
It is depressing that people can drive like that and essentially get away with it. If Seagull2 was running the show, that'd be 6 points, a driver...
do you suppose it could be voice activated? Just a thought.