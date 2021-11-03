Support road.cc

Police hunt balaclava-wearing mugger who pushed cyclist into Birmingham canal in attempted bikejacking

Incident last week is latest in series of attacks on bike riders on West Midlands waterways
by Simon_MacMichael
Wed, Nov 03, 2021 18:10
Police in Birmingham have issued a picture of a hooded man they want to speak to after a cyclist was pushed into a canal in an attempted bikejacking – the latest in a series of similar incidents on waterways in the West Midlands.

Two men tried to steal the bike from the rider in the incident at around midday on Wednesday 27 October near Lawden Road, Small Heath.

The suspects are both described as being around 5 feet 10 inches tall and of slim build.

One of them was described as riding a red bike, and police posted an image of one of the suspects to Twitter.

Last month, we reported how a cyclist commuting home along a canal in Birmingham had his bike stolen by masked men, with at least two other people riding on the towpath targeted the same day.

 In response, police stepped up their patrols on the city’s waterways, but later in the month a Just Eat food delivery rider spoke of how she had been pushed off her bike by a jogger on the canal at Selly Oak.

Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

