Police hunt balaclava-wearing mugger who pushed cyclist into Birmingham canal in attempted bikejacking

Plenty of riders can't afford to spend more, will buy a second hand saddle, something like a treeless saddle isn't mega expensive from what I was...
You might say that. I couldn't possibly comment...
Most of the time cyclists use a small part of the road at the side - not all of the road, apart from professional competitions and some sportives...
I do ride Audax for that very reason and have to often wonder why they're so cheap when I'm eating the lunch I've been provided as part of the...
I would not. I've ridden fast 16" and 20" tyres, and it's a safe bet they'd be faster than those solid foam ones, so no advantage other than a more...
Agreed. My first thought on reading the details was to wonder re. the helmet.
Been running Rival since 2014 on at least one bike, 4 since 2018. Front mechs are fine. Need to trim on cross chaining isn't an issue, partly of...
at £18 for 22g... what is the usual street value?
They are indeed a fantastic blend of educational, with a hint of humour thrown in, and absolutely not afraid to tell people how it is.......
few brands sell lights with removeable/replaceable batteries any more...