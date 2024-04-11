Support road.cc

news
Infrastructure
"Optical illusion" cycle lane behind three trip injuries a month to close tonight for long-awaited works

"Optical illusion" cycle lane behind three trip injuries a month to close tonight for long-awaited works

Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg has been an outspoken critic of the cycling infrastructure, which is believed to have tripped up more than 100 pedestrians due to confusing kerb heights and colours
by Dan Alexander
Thu, Apr 11, 2024 17:18
1

A cycle lane responsible for numerous pedestrian trip injuries is to be closed tonight for works to improve safety in the hope of preventing future incidents.

The bike lane on Keynsham High Street, in the Somerset town between Bath and Bristol, is believed to have caused more than 100 people to trip since it was first installed in 2022, a rate of more than three incidents a month. Previous works have seen the surface painted red in an attempt to more clearly distinguish between the differing kerb heights of the pavement, cycle lane and road, the colours and heights reportedly causing an "optical illusion" trip hazard.

> More pedestrian injuries reported on "optical illusion" cycle lane, with one casualty claiming it must have been "designed by toddlers"

Tonight, Bath and North East Somerset Council will close the route to repaint the solid white dividing lines as broken white lines in an attempt to reduce trip incidents, the BBC reports.

The works have been in the pipeline for several months, the council waiting for the right weather conditions and an available contractor having promised to fix the infrastructure "at the earliest opportunity".

"This mitigation should make the change in levels clearer to pedestrians and prevent further trips and falls, Paul Roper from the council said. "We are grateful for people's patience while the audit was undertaken and the road safety report compiled, which we are acting on."

Even with safety changes imminent, some remain critical of the council's approach, councillor Alan Hale having previously warned that the works do not represent the recommendation of the council's audit and risk causing more confusion.

"It seems to me that the council administration have spent good money on an audit but, having received the results, they together with the officers and the design team have decided to dismiss what they have been told," he said.

Jacob Rees-Mogg and Keynsham High Street cycle lane

A year ago, Conservative politician Jacob Rees-Mogg, who is MP for the North East Somerset constituency where Keynsham is located, called the scheme a "failed experiment" and appealed for the road layout to be returned to its previous state.

Keynsham
Keynsham cycle lane
Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

Bmblbzzz | 3 hours ago
No, it should not go back to being a two-way street, at least not in the way JRM means. In fact it would be better if it went to being buses and cyclists (and of course pedestrians, and probably the other vehicles that are usually allowed in bus lanes) in both directions with no cars in either direction. This would allow the kerb/not-kerb and bollards to be dispensed with entirely.

