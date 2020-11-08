(Not so) Near Miss of the Day 496: Driver deliberately slams on brakes, causing cyclist to crash

The latest video in our Near Miss of the Day series starts with a driver overtaking a couple of cyclists dangerously - and ends with the motorist shortly afterwards slamming his brakes on without warning, causing one of the riders to crash.

It was filmed in Dorney, Buckinghamshire yesterday by road.cc reader Lyndon (and is the second video from him we have featured this week), who told us: "I had an encounter today which I'd consider a hit and run.

"It was a nice day so a friend and I decided to head down to Windsor, Berkshire. Just outside of Dorney Lake, a white BMW followed passed very closely.

"I knew there was a busy junction ahead and figured I'd catch the driver up at the junction and tell them to be more considerate.

"When I got near the the car, he saw me and brake checked me, and I went into the back of him. If you play the video slowly, you can see him looking in his wing mirror as I am falling down.

"I am completely dumbfounded as not only did the collision make a loud bang, that the passenger in the vehicle did not encourage him to stop at the scene.

"It's a sad state of affairs when someone knocks a cyclist down and leaves them in the road.

"I have sent the footage to the police, full files of front and rear footage where the faces of the driver and passenger are visible. I can only hope Thames Valley Police will prosecute him," he added.

"I do not understand how someone who behaves this way is permitted to use a vehicle on public roads."

