Near Miss of the Day 832: Undertaking driver almost takes out cyclist's front wheel

Our regular series featuring close passes from around the country - today it's West Sussex...
by Simon_MacMichael
Mon, Nov 07, 2022 20:47
6

The cyclist involved in today's video in our Near Miss of the Day Series was initially concerned about the bus driver moving across her path on a gyratory in Chichester, West Sussex – only to then have another motorist almost take out her front wheel as he undertook her then crossed her lane.

Tizzie, the road.cc reader who sent us the clip, said; “This happened in Chichester this morning ...

“I was concerned that the bus driver didn't check what was already on the gyratory (me!) as the roads met but I wasn't ready for what happened next! 

“Unfortunately I couldn't get the registration number due to reflection from my front light so I will not be able to submit to the police.”

She added: “There are times I wish I had a better action camera …”

> Near Miss of the Day turns 100 - Why do we do the feature and what have we learnt from it?

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.

If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).

Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.

> What to do if you capture a near miss or close pass (or worse) on camera while cycling

Simon MacMichael

