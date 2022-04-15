Near Miss of the Day 748: Driver passes “inches from handlebars” – but police take no action

The latest video in our Near Miss of the Day series shows the moment a driver passed a cyclist “inches from my handlebars” – but police did not consider that the driving was poor enough to warrant referring the case for prosecution.

Richard, the road.cc reader who sent us the clip, told us: “I was cycling uphill and it was wet. Fortunately the road surface was good at this point.”

He also sent the footage to Gloucestershire Constabulary, with the police worker who reviewed the footage telling him: “I have watched the videos and the driving isn’t sufficiently poor to merit me prosecuting the driver.”

Richard told us: “This is my first submission since the Highway Code changes and it seems it has made no difference to the response.

“I was on the return journey from a 5 mile each way trip – exactly the type of trip the government claims it wants to encourage.

“I could have taken the car as it was raining heavily on the outward leg but I chose to cycle.”

He added: “I wonder how many people would be put off cycling if this was their experience of trying to do the right thing?”

