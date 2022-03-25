Near Miss of the Day 738: Close pass driver claims to have been ‘racing cyclist’ – but gets fined £100

A driver who made a close pass on a bike rider told police that he always drove considerately around cyclists, despite video evidence to the contrary, and claimed he had been a “racing cyclist” himself, and had been knocked off his bike while riding at the same location.

The Transit van driver had made what road.cc reader James described as a “super close pass” – and despite setting out various excuses in his defence, was fined £100 and had his driving licence endorsed with three penalty points.

“Interestingly, the officer responsible for dealing with it sent me a copy of an email the driver sent him, stating various mitigations for the pass,” James told us.

“The officer wanted to know if I wanted him to proceed with the FPN given the mitigation. Here are some of the driver's comments from that correspondence" [with James’s observations afterwards]:

I did notice as I passed him he moved out from the kerb towards me and was a bit unbalanced

“Baloney as can be seen in the video.”

As an experienced cyclist myself, I've raced and been in a few teams and ridden in many countries over a 40 year period. I'm a very patient and considerate driver when it comes to cyclist at all times.

“As evidenced by passing on the approach to traffic lights and a roundabout, and into oncoming traffic.”

I've been in many situations with close passes myself over many years as a cyclist. I've had two major crashes on this very road.

“Yet still chose to pass in a place where his offside wheels barely crossed the centreline.”

I'm in no way saying I don't have responsibilities as a road user in general but feel being handed a fine and points a bit unfair.

“Maybe he should reflect on why that has happened?”

James added: “Suffice to say that once I had reviewed the footage to make sure I had not misremembered I asked that they proceed with the FPN.”

