Near Miss of the Day 707: Two close passes in quick succession

A road.cc reader who bought his first action camera after a series of close passes the weekend before last didn’t have to wait long for it to record similar instances of poor driving, filming two drivers in succession making close overtakes on himself and the cyclist riding in front of him.

Robert, who captured the footage on his new camera, told us: “I was unsure about sharing this footage, not least for my crude commentary on the driving display.

“Until last week, I had decided against using a camera. Last Sunday [23 January], I was out on my usual ride and had three or four close passes, one of which was extremely dangerous on a narrow road and round a left-hand bend. In the light of that, I bought a camera and used it for the first time on Sunday.

“By and large, I think most drivers were considerate and the publicity around the changes to the Highway Code appear to have had some impact.

“But this footage shows an incident on the B440 from Dagnall towards Hemel Hempstead. Normally, this is a fairly quiet road on a Sunday.

“Yesterday, it was notably busier than normal (I later discovered the M1 had been closed),” Robert added.

“But that doesn’t excuse the close pass from two drivers on me and the cyclist in front (whom I don’t know).”

> Near Miss of the Day turns 100 - Why do we do the feature and what have we learnt from it?

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.