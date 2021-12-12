Near Miss of the Day 676: Very close pass into oncoming traffic

One of our readers decided to buy front and rear cameras for his bike after studiously following our Near Miss of the Day series – and very quickly captured a classic of the genre as a driver made a very close pass on him despite oncoming traffic, putting not only the cyclists but also other road users, as well as themselves, at risk for the sake of saving a few seconds.

Neil, the road.cc reader who filmed the footage on his new cameras, told us: “After viewing most (if not all) of the previous submissions on your website, and after having experienced more than my share of poor driving whilst cycling, I eventually decided to invest in a Cycliq Fly12 and Fly6 camera set.

“After a long wait, these finally arrived last Friday and I set out on Saturday for a local ride to check that they worked and that I’d set them up correctly (I realise I’ll need to move my Garmin out of shot in the future!).

“Suffice to say that I wasn’t particularly aiming to capture any poor driving that day but, true to form, I managed to capture a particularly frightening close pass/MGIF by the driver of a Chrysler Grand Voyager (LT05ORP).

“The close pass/MGIF occurred between the Bulkington and Poulshot turnings on the national speed limit section of the road linking the A361 and A360 in West Wiltshire,” he continued.

“The driver was obviously keen to get past me before being prevented from doing so by oncoming traffic, and they went past me at between 50 and 60mph at a distance of not much more than half a metre.

“That distance can be best evidenced on a large screen with the footage stopped just as the car gets ahead of me. Note that I had the Fly12 on the left hand side of my bars, and that I’m riding an XL-sized bike with 44cm bars.”

Neil added: “I’ve muted the sound on the video because it contained a degree of shouting from me, which made full use of a number of Anglo-Saxon terms!”

