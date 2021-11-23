Near Miss of the Day 665: "Probably the closest I've come to being wiped out for a while”

“It’s probably the closest I've come to being wiped out for a while,” says the cyclist who filmed this incident of a driver overtaking him at a pinch point then immediately turning left across the path.

Kieron, the road.cc reader who filmed this one, said: “I was commuting to work on a fairly quiet road near my house, in Leicestershire, when I became aware of a car overtaking me on the right, as I approached a pinch point and a mini roundabout.

Blue Citeron.avi from Kieron Barrs on Vimeo.

“I prepared myself to let the car in before the pinch, but what I hadn't prepared for was the immediate left turn.

“It’s probably the closest I've come to being wiped out for a while.”

He added: “Sadly, I didn't get a registration plate.”

Kieron also made a good point, and an important one at this time of year when the daylight hours are decreasing.

He said: “It also made my aware that my camera isn't the best in low light – happy for recommendations!”

Well, we have our regularly updated Buyers Guide here, and earlier this year we also looked at the pros and cons of budget devices here – if any readers have their own views, feel free to let us know in the comments below.

