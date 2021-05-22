Video: Are cheap action cameras any good for cycling? We head to wish.com to out

We use lots of action cams for videos on our YouTube channel. They add on-bike shots to our main camera footage with the DJI Osmo and GoPro Hero 8 Black the cameras that we use the most.

Both, however, cost over £300 which is a significant investment, but you do get good quality footage. Cameras are available at all price points, and if you can brave the online jumble sale that is wish.com you can get one that claims to film in high definition for around a tenner.

But will it be any good? That’s what we’re here to find out! We’ve picked three more or less at random from what’s basically an endless list on wish.

First up is the snappily named HD 1080P/720P/480P Sports Action Waterproof Camera Photography for Outdoor Surfing Parachuting Diving Skiing Cycling Hiking.

This is the most expensive of the three at a whopping £13.84 and it looks the most like a standard action camera with a boxy casing.

The stats that it boasts include a 5MP and 110-degree wide-angle lens. A water-resistant case apparently allows you to film up to 30 meters underwater. There’s also HDR Synthesis technology to “ensure you get a clear picture even in faint light.”

Next up is the equally well-named SQ11 Full HD Dashcam at £7.34. This is a little cube thing that also claims to shoot in HD. Excitingly it also appears to have a night vision function and the claimed run time is 100 minutes when recording at 1080p and 30fps. This one claims to have a 12MP camera so will it be better?

Last up the cheapest of the bunch: the HD Mini DV Camcorder DVR Video Camera Webcam Support 16GB HD Cam Sports Helmet Bike Motorbike Camera Video Audio Recorder at £6.65.

The Mini DV/DVR MD80 is the smallest digital video camera in the world - or that is the claim. Advertised as being smaller than a BIC lighter, it claims to record 720X480 video in AVI format at 30 frames per second and “keeps away blur and distortions.”

It can be set to stand-by for up to 250 hours until it is activated by a sound.

Ok, so three different types of cameras and a total spend of about thirty quid including postage. Dave roped in our Video Editor, Matt Howes to help analyse the footage by lending his vast wealth of knowledge. Which was the best? You’ll just have to watch the video to find out.