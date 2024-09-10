Even if it's on Strava, it might not have happened — some cyclists are paying 'mules' to ride activities for them

In some of the most bizarre news we've read recently there appears to be a new trend online, with Strava users paying people to complete activities on their behalf so they can impress followers with uploads to the ride-sharing app.

Strava "mules" or "jockeys" are people looking to make a bit of cash by riding or running for someone else, whether it be to top up the purchaser's training miles or for a big event, the willing athlete recording an activity for them and receiving remuneration in return, often dependent on how long or hard the ride or run was.

It was an issue raised in a Women's Health piece last week, Strava since releasing a statement pointing out "part of the platform's magic comes from the authenticity of our global community in uploading an activity, giving kudos, or engaging in a club" and warning those tempted that accounts can be suspended.

"Strava's mission is to motivate people to live their best lives," a spokesperson said. "Part of the platform's magic comes from the authenticity of our global community in uploading an activity, giving kudos, or engaging in a club.

"As required by our terms of service, Strava athletes agree to create only one account for their personal use and not share their account or Strava credentials with others.

"Accounts found violating the Terms of Service, including through sharing account information or misrepresenting the athlete and/or activity, will be suspended from the platform. This is important to safeguarding and respecting the progress and work of our athletes as they lace up every day."

Why someone would want to pay money not to get the fun and fitness of riding a bike seems quite puzzling to us, but then again this is the social media age of likes and carefully manicured online profiles.

One London-based mule spoke to ITV and explained how seeing the trend grow in Indonesia encouraged him to try it.

"I thought, I have some time on my hands, and I'd love to go for a cycle ride," he said. "And it would be great for someone to pay enough for my coffee, my isotonic drink and my banana afterwards."

He now has "dozens of clients" and has even moved on to running a "geographically widespread network", identifying interest on online forums and connecting them to jockeys locally, charging £2.50 for a five kilometre run, or £16 for a cyclist in Manchester who wanted a 100-mile ride from the city centre out into the Peak District and back.

One Twitter account offering Strava Jockey/Mule services says it charges 10p per kilometre cycled, the account's profile stating: "You do not have time to cycle or run? We do it for you for your Strava. Any time, any pace, anywhere. Global network of athletes."

"Give us the starting point, the distance, the pace, and we will do it for you!" the page adds.

"I went on a forum, contacted some friends, and found a guy who was happy to go on such a ride in Manchester," a mule told ITV, suggesting that the "real interest" is in challenging activities so people "have something to brag about".

The story also claims that an Everesting — ascending and descending a climb repeatedly until you have climbed the 8,849m elevation of Mount Everest — can go for £500.

Any mules out there in the road.cc comments? Feel free to get in touch if you, or someone you know, gets paid for (or pays for) their Strava activities?