New airtight bike frame can be used to refill your tyres

Ah, yes - "Kent - the Lorry Park of England"
But the car is obliged to have a speedometer fitted...
Imagine getting one of these and then puncturing your frame. They could have filled it with helium and sold it to weight-weenies.
There is / was a feature in a pilots' magazine called "I learned about flying from that". Pilots who had made mistakes were encouraged to write in...
there is no sin so great that warrants atonement by visiting Keighley. In the words of John Cooper Clarke...
You do realise that you've just implied that they think?
Just looking at one of those cyclehoops has 3 bikes locked to it....so AT least 3 people spending in the town and when I cycle i eat more so a win...
I mean Lappartient always has been on another planet hasn't he? The whole thing just looks like a farce and the reality is right now people are...
Waiting for some awesome "my helmet saved my life" footage!
James May needs to sort out that front brake cable....it's routed incorrectly.....