Near Miss of the Day 898: Cyclist forced to slam on brakes as driver pulls out across roundabout – but cyclist says close call was “genuine accident”

A cyclist who was forced to slam on his brakes to avoid a collision with a motorist who pulled across his path on a busy roundabout says he neglected to submit footage of the incident to the police because he believes it was a “genuine accident” – partly caused by the driver failing to take into account the speed of the cyclist as they entered the roundabout.

The close call, which took place on Monday evening at around 8.30pm on the on York Outer Ring Road, saw road.cc reader Mieszko enter the A19/A1237 roundabout, as a motorist – seemingly oblivious to the cyclist’s presence – emerged from a road on the left and across into the cyclist’s lane.

Coming to an abrupt stop, brakes squealing, Mieszko can be heard shouting “Whoa, bloody…” as the motorist also brakes, before carrying on around the junction.

> Near Miss of the Day 734: "What are you doing?" — Driver ignores cyclist at roundabout

“It is a route I use regularly, I ride it most days,” Mieszko tells road.cc. “This is the first time I have had an issue on that roundabout, but it can get very busy. I have witnessed accidents on the A19 before.”

“There is a shared ‘cycle path’, but is very narrow and covered in debris and doesn’t go to the exit I need so therefore I don’t use it,” he continues.

> Near Miss of the Day 838: "Tell me again about hi-vis and lights!" — Cyclist narrowly avoids collision at mini roundabout

“The ‘cycle path’ after the roundabout also has a sign saying ‘cyclists please dismount’, so therefore there is not really any other option but to use the roundabout.

“The driver pulled out in front on the roundabout and then braked when they realised how fast the bike was. I was doing 20-25 mph to try keep up with traffic on the roundabout so was likely going faster than the driver expected.

“I didn’t submit the footage to police as I believe it was a genuine accident.”

> Near Miss of the Day 840: Cyclist narrowly avoids collision with motorist who doesn't wait at roundabout

While Mieszko chose not to report the apparently oblivious driver, a similar incident in Gloucestershire from 2022 – albeit on a mini roundabout and at a much slower speed – saw the driver eventually slapped with a prosecution notice, resulting in either an educational course (presumably reminding the motorist of what direction to give way to at roundabouts) or a fine and points.

> Near Miss of the Day turns 100 - Why do we do the feature and what have we learnt from it?

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via Twitter or the road.cc Facebook page.

If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).

Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.

> What to do if you capture a near miss or close pass (or worse) on camera while cycling