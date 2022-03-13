Near Miss of the Day 734: "What are you doing?" — Driver ignores cyclist at roundabout

We must have missed the part of the Highway Code which says you can ignore the road user already on the roundabout if they're riding a bicycle...

road.cc reader Lyndon said this one is "another example of how some people are just bad people."

"This happened before 7:00am on my way to work. As I entered the roundabout I made eye contact with the driver approaching on my left, and he made eye contact with me.

"However, he proceeded to drive straight through the roundabout without so much as slowing down, forcing me to swerve right and hit the brakes. The cherry on the top of this terrible excuse for driving was the prolonged and soulless glare from the driver, window down, as he barrelled past me.

"Just another absolutely pathetic, small angry man in a 2 tonne weapon. I have not reported this to Thames Valley Police as I was not killed this time and therefore their matrix will deem the driver is completely innocent. I have uploaded enough footage far worse than this that has not so much as raised an eyebrow."

Thames Valley Police appeared on road.cc recently, after a reader sent us a video of a frightening incident involving a land rover driver using their vehicle to push a cyclist towards the kerb, moments after shouting abuse for not using the cycle lane.

The driver, after the report was twice downgraded, was only sent a warning letter.

Yesterday we published an update to this story as, following a complaint, Thames Valley Police insisted the driver would have been prosecuted but, "due to staff absences", the two-week deadline was missed.

