Near Miss of the Day 812: Van driver hits cyclist during impatient overtake on country lane

'If a van towing a trailer hits your bike on the way past, is it still a near miss?' can join 'if a tree falls in the forest' and 'how much wood would a woodchuck chuck' in the pantheon of brain-melting philosophical questions...

That's the context for today's Near Miss of the Day submission where, you guessed it, a van driver towing a trailer hit our reader, first with a wing mirror to the back, and second, when the trailer's load then smacked into the rider's bike on the way through.

> Near Miss of the Day 811: Van driver pushes cyclist against kerb

"The annoying thing was that I could hear something approaching fast behind me so I made an attempt to get out the way but they never let me complete that before charging through as if I wasn't there," road.cc reader Jaime told us.

"I reported the incident via Warwickshire Police's website last Sunday afternoon. I have an acknowledgement of that upload but I suspect it's too early to expect a response."

road.cc has contacted the company whose branding is plastered all over the vehicle and will update this story with comment if provided.

"I'm presently a witness waiting to go to court for another incident from last year where myself and two other friends were victims of a road rage attack whilst cycling on country lanes near here when we were badly cut up, then threatened with violence for merely being on the road," Jaime added.

"These things seem to be happening more an more often in the Solihull/Warwickshire area."

> Near Miss of the Day turns 100 - Why do we do the feature and what have we learnt from it?

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.

If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).

Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.

> What to do if you capture a near miss or close pass (or worse) on camera while cycling