Near Miss of the Day 865: Cyclist forced off road as motorist overtakes tractor and almost causes head-on collision

A cyclist says he feels “lucky to be alive” after being forced to take evasive action when an oncoming motorist almost caused a head-on collision while overtaking a tractor.
road.cc reader Paddy was riding on Tuesday near Ballyjamesduff in Co. Cavan, Ireland – just south of where stage four of the iconic Rás Tailteann is passing through today – when the clearly impatient driver began barrelling straight towards him, forcing him to quickly dive into the entrance of a house.
*Warning: the following video contains strong language*
“Thankfully, I was alert and had somewhere to go,” Paddy, who has reported the incident to the police, told road.cc.
“I saw him coming with the indicator on and pulling out. He looked at me, hesitated, and then floored it.
“I was wearing a bright red jersey and had a white flashing light on the front. No question he saw me and went anyway.”
The shocking overtake is strikingly similar to one experienced earlier this year by cyclist Kate Ball, who was riding with her daughter on the Uttoxeter Road, a residential road with a 40mph speed limit in the Derby suburb of Littleover, when a taxi driver – overtaking a very long line of slow-moving traffic, right indicator blinking the entire time – narrowly passed them head-on at speed, causing Kate to emit a startled ‘whoa!’
However, the taxi driver was only handed a warning letter for his potentially dangerous manoeuvre, as Derbyshire Constabulary believed that a conviction was “not realistic” and that prosecuting the motorist would not be “proportional”.
Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.
If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.
If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).
Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.
We’ve noticed you’re using an ad blocker. If you like road.cc, but you don’t like ads, please consider subscribing to the site to support us directly. As a subscriber you can read road.cc ad-free, from as little as £1.99.
If you don’t want to subscribe, please turn your ad blocker off. The revenue from adverts helps to fund our site.
If you’ve enjoyed this article, then please consider subscribing to road.cc from as little as £1.99. Our mission is to bring you all the news that’s relevant to you as a cyclist, independent reviews, impartial buying advice and more. Your subscription will help us to do more.
Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.
There was (is? Their website hasn't been updated since the 90s) a custom framebuilder, Columbine, that would embed gemstones in their bikes. They...
There's more where that came from! All a bit moot in the UK, as full throttles are legal (if you jump through a couple of hoops).
Error bars and confidence intervals are statistical methods which can be applied to raw data. If you want them, calculate them yourself. Of course,...
"Computational cyclist" may be a useful web site to look at.
Excellent - another one for my collection
It's easier to organise if you're getting on at the start of the train line as then you can ask the other cyclists where they're getting off and...
A bunch of folk have tried/are trying very similar designs; I rather doubt it was responsible for the UK cycling team losses either.
Thank you for your answer. I would consider subscribing if you do like you say you do and give things away. Will it be for worldwide or only in the...
Nice one. Let's hope the driver learns from this and has a better attitude in future.
When all cyclists are wearing those signs (we can get everyone to agree at our AGM), drivers will become conditioned to behave considerately around...