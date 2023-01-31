Near Miss of the Day 847: Careless caravan close call causes cyclists concern

It's been a while since we shared a Near Miss of the Day, but not for a lack of submissions, bear with us while we work through your videos...

Today's comes from a reader in the New Forest who suffered a close call with a driver towing a caravan on Boxing Day.

"As we were approaching the town of Lyndhurst on the Lyndhurst Road this Land Rover towing a caravan came flying by at 50 mph," road.cc reader Laurie told us.

"Gave us quite a fright and almost sent my friend into the gutter. Needless to say, we turned back to the New Forest gravel paths as quickly as possible! Reported to Hampshire Police. Fingers crossed they do something."

Those with good memories might remember a shocking incident we reported back in the summer which prompted an investigation from Dorset Police after footage emerged showing a collision involving a motorist towing a caravan and a cyclist near Bournemouth Airport.

The collision came at the end of the video, moments after one of the other cyclists in the group's rear-facing camera had recorded the driver apparently sounding their horn as they overtook the group, who were travelling at close to 40km/h.

As the group filtered to the front of the queue at the traffic lights, and past the motorist, one rider could be heard saying "I got him on video", while someone else is heard saying: "F****** idiot".

Then, as the group rolled away from the stop, the driver continued forward closely behind the penultimate rider, hitting their back wheel. Dorset Police confirmed the cyclist suffered minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment.

In the footage, after colliding with the cyclist, the caravan-towing motorist was seen driving over the rider's bike and out of shot. It is not clear if the motorist stopped at the scene of the incident.

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we've decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site.

