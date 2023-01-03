Near Miss of the Day 841: Impatient drivers squeeze past cyclists on dark country lane

Not one but two close passes for today's Near Miss of the Day...

Both on a dark, narrow Kent lane near Boxley, nearing a corner, the first with the added danger of an oncoming vehicle.

The second of the two less than a few seconds after the first. So close behind, in fact, that the driver had to abort their overtake to avoid hitting the oncoming vehicle which itself was forced to stop to avoid being hit by the first driver...

> Near Miss of the Day 840: Cyclist narrowly avoids collision with motorist who doesn't wait at roundabout

The second of our poorly overtaking drivers then pulls up alongside the first cyclist for a few seconds before accelerating away towards the upcoming bend in the road.

Just another evening cycling on British roads...

This incident was not reported to the police, the road.cc reader who submitted it did not say why, but to help others with the process we are this week putting together a guide for how to report your video footage of dangerous driving and what to do if you capture a near miss (or worse) on camera.

> Near Miss of the Day turns 100 —a Why do we do the feature and what have we learnt from it?

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.

If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).

Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.