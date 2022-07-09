Support road.cc

Near Miss of the Day 795: Close pass driver tells cyclist: “ I found it difficult to get past”

Our regular series featuring close passes from around the country - today it's south west London...
by Simon_MacMichael
Sat, Jul 09, 2022 17:44
A driver who made a punishment pass on a cyclist in south west London told the rider that they “found it difficult to get past“ and suggested that he “could have moved over a little bit.“

Tim, the road.cc reader who sent in the footage of the incident on Lower Richmond Road in Putney, told us: “I was cycling to work, doing about 15-20 in a 20mph limit, but apparently this was too slow for a BMW driver behind me, who went for a punishment pass at 00:25 in the footage.

“The ensuing conversation once the driver had stopped at the next set of lights, at 01:10 in the footage, includes, ‘Yeah I know. You were right in the middle of the road and I found it difficult to get past. Your wheels are only that big and you could have moved over a little bit’.”

Tim continued: “Just the sort of twats we have to deal with on a daily basis. Nearly knocked me over, all for the sake of getting to the next set of red traffic lights. Bizarre ...”

Simon MacMichael

