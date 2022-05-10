Near Miss of the Day 765: Driver almost causes collision overtaking cyclist on blind bend

Today's Near Miss of the Day is a really close call, with an impatient and dangerous driver — refusing to wait until after the bend to overtake a cyclist — almost causing a collision with the van driver coming the opposite way.

road.cc reader Pedro was riding out of Wakefield towards Royston along the B6132 when the driver sped past, despite oncoming traffic, causing the van driver to brake to avoid a collision.

> Near Miss of the Day 764: Fixed penalty notice for driver overtaking cyclist despite oncoming traffic

The Highway Code, backed up by the 1988 Road Traffic Act, says that when there are double white lines where the nearest to you is solid:

This means you MUST NOT cross or straddle it unless it is safe and you need to enter adjoining premises or a side road. You may cross the line if necessary, provided the road is clear, to pass a stationary vehicle, or overtake a pedal cycle, horse or road maintenance vehicle, if they are travelling at 10 mph (16 km/h) or less.

In all honesty we probably did not need to dig out the Highway Code to see that the driving was not safe...

Anyway, Pedro told us: "The number plate, make and model of the car cannot be distinguished. I have to increase the quality mode of the camera as I am still testing it. I didn't report it to the police because of this problem."

> Near Miss of the Day turns 100 - Why do we do the feature and what have we learnt from it?

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.

If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).

Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.

> What to do if you capture a near miss or close pass (or worse) on camera while cycling