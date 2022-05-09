Near Miss of the Day 764: Fixed penalty notice for driver overtaking cyclist despite oncoming traffic

A positive ending for our latest Near Miss of the Day clip, with this video being reported to the police and resulting in a fixed penalty notice and the driver being sent on an improvement course.

road.cc reader Stuart was riding out of Stourport-on-Severn along the A4025 Worcester Road when a driver of a red Audi sped past, despite oncoming traffic preventing them executing a safe pass.

Stuart reported the driver to the police, and was told they had received a fixed penalty notice and would be sent on an improvement course. A different story to yesterday's near miss...

Two fairly textbook safe passes follow in the footage, before another rushed overtake with another vehicle coming the other way. Only the Audi driver was reported.

