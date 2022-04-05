Near Miss of the Day 743: Two near misses for the price of one

Buy one near miss, get another one free...

road.cc reader Stu didn't choose to buy a near miss, to be fair, but was on the receiving end of two close calls in the same ride regardless.

Differentiating between the episodes as 'Muppet 1' and 'Muppet 2', Stu said the first happened as the group of four rode through Linlithgow.

"As you can see from the footage, the silver car pulls straight out in front of our lead rider. The shout is me... and is totally ignored by the car driver who keeps their head and eyes fixed firmly facing forwards."

Later in the ride, 'Muppet 2' struck...

"Same ride, although one of the guys has gone home, so we're now a group of three. We are cycling through Broxburn, West Lothian, and as you can see, there is a reasonable amount of traffic going the other way, held up by the lights.

"At this point, I'm in the lead and the other two are two abreast as there is insufficient space to be overtaken due to the parked cars. As we pass the last car we single up, but stay primary due to potholes.

"The guy in the Peugeot decides that this is a signal to overtake — irrespective of the oncoming traffic, and close passes the three of us. I hadn't realised just how close the pass was until I saw the video back.

"There's no point in reporting either occurrence to Police Scotland as they tend not to do anything unless there is contact, or another motor vehicle has been seriously impeded in some way."

