Near Miss of the Day 742: MGIF van driver left-hooks cyclist

Today's Near Miss of the Day features a 'must get in front' driver also ticking off a left-hook from their bad driving bingo card, overtaking this cyclist, only to turn left across their path having barely got past a fellow road user...

road.cc reader Tim recalls this one happened on Mother's Day, ignore the date and time on the footage, just after 9am in Deal, Kent.

"I was riding out from my girlfriend's to join the Sunday club ride. Nothing note-worthy before this," he said.

"I hadn't seen the van and had been overtaken safely by a few cars before taking the left turn. There was ample opportunity to pass safely before this so presumably from the engine sound he only just reached me as I was getting to his left turn.

"As they squeezed by I realised what they were going to do so luckily managed to slow down enough to avoid a crash. As I had no previous interaction with the van I cam only presume it was poor driving or a punishment pass for wearing Lycra."

