Near Miss of the Day 598: Motorist overtakes on blind bend

We're over in Dorset today for our Near Miss of the Day series, with the moment a motorist decided to overtake a cyclist on a blind bend - in the process almost sending the rider into a hedgerow.

Robert, the road.cc reader on the receiving end, sets the scene: "On a wet, windy grey day in October 2020, my legs needed a stretch so I headed north out of Verwood, Dorset on Batterley Drove towards the nice quiet lanes of Cranbourne Chase.

"Unfortunately being lit up like an early Christmas tree and wearing dayglo wet weather gear didn’t help this driver with his vision issues.

"As you can see in the video, I am approaching a 90 degree left hand bend with a hedge along side the field, offering no view of what is around the corner," he continued.

"Most drivers here wait until after the bend on the short uphill straight, however, to my surprise, LS63 VJO made the decision to squeeze me to the left and perform an overtake through the bend.

"Usually when I get a close pass, I get a look at the driver, however in this case my focus was 100% on the few centimetres of distance remaining between my bike wheel and the car wheel!

"I used Dorset’s Operation Snap to submit this footage and received the usual automated response advising that the driver would be sent a NIP," Robert added.

"I followed up a few months later, but have never heard back with an outcome."

