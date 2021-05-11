Not-so-Near Miss of the Day 582: Bristol driver pulls out on cyclist

Now and again on our Near Miss of the Day series, we feature a video where a driver's actions has resulted in their vehicle making contact with a cyclist – and that’s what we have today in this footage shot by road.cc reader Matt.
“I was cycling down Jacob's Wells Road in Bristol, hit a traffic queue and began filtering to the ASL,” he told us.
“As I filtered on the left side, a motorist pulled out in front of me without indicating, resulting in a very minor collision between myself and her front wing.
“At the time, I was a bit shocked and I berated the motorist for not looking – she said that she simply hadn't seen me.
“Having rewatched the footage I'm not sure who's at fault, though – the road layout, with its on-street parking, means that drivers might not realise cyclists are filtering down the left side. And, to be fair to the driver, she seemed shocked and remorseful.”
Matt added: “I haven't reported this incident to the police because I think the driver committed a genuine mistake, compounded by the road layout, and she seemed shocked and remorseful.”
Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.
If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.
If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).
Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.
We’ve noticed you’re using an ad blocker. If you like road.cc, but you don’t like ads, please consider subscribing to the site to support us directly. As a subscriber you can read road.cc ad-free, from as little as £1.99.
If you don’t want to subscribe, please turn your ad blocker off. The revenue from adverts helps to fund our site.
If you’ve enjoyed this article, then please consider subscribing to road.cc from as little as £1.99. Our mission is to bring you all the news that’s relevant to you as a cyclist, independent reviews, impartial buying advice and more. Your subscription will help us to do more.
Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.
Agreed, as another latecomer to road cycling, I found it really hard to get my desk-bound back, knees, hips and neck to cope with the new activity...
Had a quick look on Wiggle: Carbon bottle cage - 18g / £25 Plastic bottle cage - 30g / £6 I know which one I'd go for...
Also many reports grossly exagerate the depth, width and breath of potholes so to ahve an entire road crew driving round looking at 10mm deep ...
I voted Labour because of Corbyn - he was the best thing to happen in British politics for a generation - you are now seeing fallout from people...
"Richmond Park Cyclists says the code of conduct is about: "Creating a safe and welcoming environment for every type of cyclist......"...
I'll be checking local skips.
Should he count himself lucky that he wasn't several shades darker or he'd be dead?...
It was potentially a big day. The summit just before the end could have ensured something close to 250pts maybe. ...
Love the reflective finish. Main colour, even in a light grey rather than 'rain cloud' grey would have been a winner
I should also be clear that it is true that the driver should also have been aware of the possibility of people filtering as per HWC. However, the...