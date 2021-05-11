Not-so-Near Miss of the Day 582: Bristol driver pulls out on cyclist

Now and again on our Near Miss of the Day series, we feature a video where a driver's actions has resulted in their vehicle making contact with a cyclist – and that’s what we have today in this footage shot by road.cc reader Matt.

“I was cycling down Jacob's Wells Road in Bristol, hit a traffic queue and began filtering to the ASL,” he told us.

“As I filtered on the left side, a motorist pulled out in front of me without indicating, resulting in a very minor collision between myself and her front wing.

“At the time, I was a bit shocked and I berated the motorist for not looking – she said that she simply hadn't seen me.

“Having rewatched the footage I'm not sure who's at fault, though – the road layout, with its on-street parking, means that drivers might not realise cyclists are filtering down the left side. And, to be fair to the driver, she seemed shocked and remorseful.”

Matt added: “I haven't reported this incident to the police because I think the driver committed a genuine mistake, compounded by the road layout, and she seemed shocked and remorseful.”

