Near Miss of the Day 566: Royal Mail van driver nearly hits pedestrian then cyclist

Today’s Near Miss of the Day features two vulnerable road users – a man on foot who is about to get into his 4x4, and a cyclist – being put in danger by the driver of a Royal Mail van who makes no effort to slow down on a residential street where the carriageway is very narrow due to vehicles being parked on both sides.

It was filmed in Kingston-Upon-Thames by road.cc reader Daniel, who said that the driver “accelerated towards me,” and that it was “a miracle he didn’t hit the pedestrian.

“No attempt to slow down, drives at me and then passes dangerously close to me,” he added.

Daniel said that he submitted the footage to the Metropolitan Police but no action was taken.

