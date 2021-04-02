Near Miss of the Day 564: “You’re on camera – I suggest you leave it!” – cyclist intervenes in road rage incident

“You’re on camera – I suggest you leave it!” – that's the advice a cyclist in Dorset gave a driver after a near coming-together between his car and two other riders started to escalate into a road rage incident, as shown here in the latest video in our Near Miss of the Day feature.

The incident happened in Christchurch, and road.cc reader Gary, who filmed it, believes it is the poor design of the bike lane as it approaches a roundabout that brought the motorist and cyclists into conflict.

"The cycle lane is on the left, but as it gets to the roundabout, it pushes you closer to any cars who might be in the road," he explained.

"The driver overtakes fine, but the bad design of the cycle lane means it curves in just as you reach the roundabout. The result is the car comes closer to the cyclists, and the cyclists get closer to the car.

"The car got a tap from the rider, and the driver then came alongside beeping.

"I've been involved in far too many of these situations, so I yelled', "You're on camera! I suggest you leave it!"

He added: "They took note and went away. Only to be overtaken back by me 1.5 miles on. Because we know, cars are faster than bicycles."

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.

If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).

Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.

> What to do if you capture a near miss or close pass (or worse) on camera while cycling