Near Miss of the Day 564: “You’re on camera – I suggest you leave it!” – cyclist intervenes in road rage incident

Our regular series featuring close passes from around the country - today it's Dorset...
by Simon_MacMichael
Fri, Apr 02, 2021 13:13
0

“You’re on camera – I suggest you leave it!” – that's the advice a cyclist in Dorset gave a driver after a near coming-together between his car and two other riders started to escalate into a road rage incident, as shown here in the latest video in our Near Miss of the Day feature.

The incident happened in Christchurch, and road.cc reader Gary, who filmed it, believes it is the poor design of the bike lane as it approaches a roundabout that brought the motorist and cyclists into conflict.

"The cycle lane is on the left, but as it gets to the roundabout, it pushes you closer to any cars who might be in the road," he explained.

"The driver overtakes fine, but the bad design of the cycle lane means it curves in just as you reach the roundabout. The result is the car comes closer to the cyclists, and the cyclists get closer to the car.

"The car got a tap from the rider, and the driver then came alongside beeping.

"I've been involved in far too many of these situations, so I yelled', "You're on camera! I suggest you leave it!"

He added: "They took note and went away. Only to be overtaken back by me 1.5 miles on. Because we know, cars are faster than bicycles."

Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

