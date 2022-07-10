“Mum of the year” cycles uphill with bike trailer and towing extra child on Tour de France route

Screenshot via ProCyclingStats

Footage of a woman cycling with a child bike trailer uphill with another child getting a tow off the back of that is going viral, with cycling fans applauding the hardy effort by saying she "deserves a contract" and is "the true wearer of the polka dot jersey" at this year's Tour de France.

With today's stage 9 being won by Bob Jungels after a mammoth 65km solo break, it's perhaps fitting that ProCyclingStats filmed this gritty effort to set us up for an emotional end to the day's proceedings. Jungels claimed his first World Tour stage victory for four years after suffering from a rare condition called arterial endofibrosis, with this win marking his comeback proper.

I aspire to be this sort of mum https://t.co/iCkogtLIDR — Lucy // Luna 🎮🤸‍♀️🎨 (@retr0Luna) July 10, 2022

Fellow mums were full of praise for the woman, while some have also suggested that a Cannondale sponsorship should be on the cards, especially since it's been claimed that this isn't her first rodeo; a photo of what appears to be the same cyclist riding an identical Cannondale bike with a trailer attached was allegedly taken at the Giro d'Italia in 2019.

Think this supermum only excels on the climbs? The folks at ProCycling Stats caught her on the other side too, albeit with the additional towed child who was tied to the trailer understandably detaching himself for this bit…