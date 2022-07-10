“Mum of the year” cycles uphill with bike trailer and towing extra child on Tour de France route

- News
I'm pretty sure I put an 11-28t cassette on my Raleigh Equipe 'racer' back in 1989 ish as I hated all the hills on my commute and 12-23t didn't cut...
He ain't going nowhere. They will have to drag him out, deep fingernail gouges on the door frames.
Ty for that. Was reading an article somewhere that asked how good she was and then failed to answer....I'll get a copy of that book
Yes that's correct. And they wear through the bearings in no time. I'm going to swap to Rotor, better engineered
Reported?...
This doesn't quite fit the brief, but here's a mysterious autonomous? car just waiting to pounce. It appears to have crashed but it's not clear...
My deepest sympathies to the cyclists family and friends of course, especially given that the cyclist died whilst attempting to avoid the dog....
"Second cycling and walking investment strategy: funding "insufficient" but "we have come a very long way", says Cycling UK"...
Define "good weather". Some people (not me) enjoy blazing unbearable heat like we're experiencing today.
While it was not a good look for Pogacar to be giving those high fives, as long as good hygiene was practiced, never touching eyes or nose with...