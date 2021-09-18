Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Crime & Legal
Triathlete urges drivers to

Triathlete urges drivers to "think twice" after shocking dashcam footage shows moment bike was catapulted into the air from collision

Remarkably Jack Schofield came away with no lasting damage from the crash, but warns: "Today I witnessed first hand how a simple mistake can be almost fatal"...
by Jack Sexty
UPDATED Sat, Sep 18, 2021 16:10

First Published Sep 18, 2021

4

It's a horrifying image that makes you do a double take, as Jack Schofield and his bike are sent flying following a collision with a driver who decided to go the wrong way around a mini roundabout without making basic checks. Jack now wants to raise awareness to improve driving standards around vulnerable road users, explaining that he was "immensely lucky" not to have come off worse from the incident.   

> Hit by a driver? The 9 vital steps you should take next

The collision happened on Thursday in Ashby-de-la-Zouch, when Jack, a 27-year-old photographer and competitive triathlete who rides for Bath Cycling Club, was in the middle of riding 300km from his home in Leeds to Cheltenham, where he was attending a friend's wedding the next day. Unfortunately Jack was destined to arrive on crutches, as the driver of the white car failed to spot him going over a mini roundabout, ploughing into him and his now written off Giant Trinity bike.  

The driver was actually being followed by a colleague in a separate vehicle, which happened to have a dashcam that captured the moment of impact. 

Jack told road.cc: "I grabbed the phone and airdropped the footage to myself, thinking I really want to have this footage on my phone before you leave.

"She hadn't seen me and carried on driving. I hit the front left of her car trying to miss it. Bent the number plate, bent the front bumper and smashed all the front windscreen with the helmet.

"My bike went up in the air, I hit the ground pretty hard but rolled luckily.

"Because I was rolling it all completely missed me, I was unlucky to be hit but literally couldn’t have been more lucky. Medical professionals have told me I should have a broken neck!" 

 

jack schofield instagram stories screenshot.PNG

Jack also posted a small clip of the footage on his Instagram story 

Jack said he was incredibly fortunate that his bike took the brunt of the impact, and although he was able to get up afterwards, he was taken to Queens Hospital in Burton for X-rays and further checks. He reiterated how lucky he was to come away without any lasting damage other than being "incredibly sore, bruised and shaken". 

> How can road violence against cyclists be stopped? Listen to episode 7 of the road.cc Podcast

He added: "It makes you feel very mortal and makes you realise how dangerous it is. 

"She [the driver] made an honest mistake, a very stupid one but she didn't mean it. Unfortunately there are drivers out there who do things like this maliciously. 

"For drivers who don't know cyclists and want to shave 30 seconds off their journey, actually you've just put my life at risk. I'm a cyclist but also a brother, boyfriend and son. 

"If I can get one person to give a bike an extra metre and therefore miss an accident then I'm happy with that." 

Jack Schofield hospital - image supplied by Jack Schofield.PNG

Jack in hospital following the incident

Jack also told his followers on Facebook: "I know 90% of my followers are cyclists or know cyclists - but even if you don’t - please please please think twice about your driving.

"Overtaking a cyclist for a few extra seconds, cutting a corner because you’re in a hurry, or not properly checking a junction because there’s “usually nothing there”. Today I witnessed first hand how a simple mistake can be almost fatal - and not everyone walks away as lucky as me!

"Please look after each other out there - luckily a bike and a smashed windscreen can be replaced - people can’t."

cycling
Crime
Jack Schofield
dash cam
Collision
Jack Sexty

Arriving at road.cc in 2017 via 220 Triathlon Magazine, Jack dipped his toe in most jobs on the site and over at eBikeTips before being named the new editor of road.cc in 2020, much to his surprise. His cycling life began during his students days, when he cobbled together a few hundred quid off the back of a hard winter selling hats (long story) and bought his first road bike - a Trek 1.1 that was quickly relegated to winter steed, before it was sadly pinched a few years later. Creatively replacing it with a Trek 1.2, Jack mostly rides this bike around local cycle paths nowadays, but when he wants to get the racer out and be competitive his preferred events are time trials, sportives, triathlons and pogo sticking - the latter being another long story.  

Latest Comments