Back to news
news
Miscellaneous
Your complete guide to Mavic's 2019 road wheel range August 2018

Mavic - Court names successful bidder for troubled wheel brand

Entrepreneur who built one of France's leading DIY chains leads rescue for iconic brand...
by Simon_MacMichael
Thu, Jul 23, 2020 17:11
0

Mavic, the France-based wheel brand that has been in receivership since 2 May, is to be sold to a group controlled by an entrepreneur behind one of the country’s biggest DIY chains.

The commercial court in Grenoble announced on Tuesday that the Bourrelier Group had been chosen as the preferred bidder out of 14 offers received for the troubled cycling business, reports the Dauphiné Libéré.

Mavic employs some 250 people, including 200 in France, with the new owners safeguarding 105 of the latter.

The joint managing directors of the Bourrelier Group are Jean-Michel Bourrelier and his son, Yoann Bourrelier, a former mountain bike racer who in 2007 founded the Ecox chain which sells e-bikes from 13 stores throughout France.

The group was previously known as Bricorama, which Bourrelier père built into one of France’s leading DIY chains before selling it at the end of 2017.

Currently, the Bourrelier Group runs 72 DIY stores in Belgium and the Netherlands under the Gamma and Karwel fascias, with annual turnover of €222.9 million last year.

Unsuccessful bids for the Annecy-based company included one from François Guers, owner of the Time brand and another involving five-time Tour de France winner Bernard Hinault.

In December, months after it was sold by former parent Amer Sports to a US-based private equity firm, Mavic entered a process called conciliation which, under French insolvency law, seeks to arrive at an agreement between a business in difficulties and its creditors.

In February this year French business turnaround firm BySaving took over management of the company, which in May entered a process called redressement judiciaire, under which a court appoints a receiver who, working with management, seeks to maximise returns to creditors.

Mavic
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

Latest Comments