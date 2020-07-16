Back to news
Bedordshire Police stolen bikes recovered

Massive haul of 100+ stolen bikes recovered in Bedford

Police following up report by theft victim of his bike being sold through social media got a surprise when they arrived at vendor's address...
by Simon_MacMichael
Thu, Jul 16, 2020 14:06
Police in Bedford following up a report from a cyclist that his stolen bike was being sold through social media got a huge surprise when they arrived at the advertiser’s address – finding more than 100 bikes there that are believed to have been stolen.

In a post on Facebook, accompanied by a picture of dozens of recovered bikes, Bedfordshire Police said that a 41-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Investigating officer PC Jade Kilbey said: “This was a proactive arrest carried out off the back of intelligence provided by a member of the public who had been a victim of bike theft.

“The number of bicycles we have recovered is significant and it would be great to be able to reunite some of them with their rightful owners.

“We would urge anyone who has had their pedal cycle stolen within the Bedford area in recent weeks to get in contact with the make, model, colour and serial number of their bike, along with any other distinguishing features."

The force says it has received “an overwhelming number of calls” from people hopeful that their own stolen bikes may be among those that have been recovered, and is asking them not to call the non-emergency number 101 due to the volume of calls received.

Instead, anyone who has had a bike stolen in the Bedford area is asked to email jade.kilbey [at] bedfordshire.pnn.police.uk (subject: Bedford%20Bike%20Theft%2040%2F35795%2F20) directly with the subject header 'Bedford Bike Theft 40/35795/20'.

“We are experiencing an extremely high level of response to this so please be patient whilst we investigate each report,” Bedfordshire Police added.

Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

